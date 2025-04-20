What's the story

Earth's oldest known meteor showers, the Lyrids, are all set to light up the night sky this weekend.

According to the Royal Greenwich Observatory, the celestial event will be visible from April 16 to April 25, peaking on April 22.

The annual spectacle occurs as Earth passes through the trail left by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. The meteor shower was first spotted in 687 BCE.

This year's display promises to be extraordinary owing to nearly moonless night skies.