What's the story

PhonePe offer a seamless way to send money instantly.

The 'Quick Transfers' feature has been designed to make financial transactions faster, more efficient, and hassle-free, eliminating the whole process of waiting for hours/days.

Just a few taps on your smartphone and you can transfer funds between two bank accounts in real-time.

Here's a look at how PhonePe Quick Transfers feature works and how you can benefit from it.