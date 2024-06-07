Next Article

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2023

Esteemed Australian astronomer 'Space Gandalf' passes away at 62

By Akash Pandey 05:47 pm Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Greg Quicke, a renowned Australian astronomer fondly known as 'Space Gandalf' due to his distinctive white beard, has passed away at the age of 62. Quicke gained fame through his appearances on the BBC's Stargazing Live alongside Professor Brian Cox. He was a resident of Broome, situated 2,000km north of Perth, Australia. His contributions to the field included explaining why the night sky appears different in Australia compared to the US.

Legacy

Quicke's contributions to astronomy and media

Quicke's media career included a 10-part series on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) titled A Stargazers Guide to the Cosmos. He also authored books such as Is The Moon Upside Down? and Earth Turning Consciousness. Beyond his media work, Quicke was a celebrated tour guide who ran "astro tours" in his hometown for 28 years, attracting around 100,000 participants.

Tributes

Tributes pour in for 'Space Gandalf'

Professor Brian Cox expressed his sadness and shared quote from Quicke about witnessing the solar eclipse in 2023: "My body spent, my heart full, I crash into a deep eclipse fueled communion with the other worlds." He added: "I hope that's where he is now." Other tributes came from tour attendees like Chris Ross who described the experience as "a cherished memory," and journalist Sam Tomlin who hailed Quicke as "one of the great scientific communicators of the modern era."

Impact

Quicke's passion for astronomy and impact on Broome

Quicke, a self-taught astronomer, was passionate about helping people understand the night sky. In a 2017 interview with the ABC, he said, "You think about astronomy and often it's presented as stuff that's out there. But my take on it is that we're on a planet. We're moving through space." Local tourism organization Destination Broome praised him as a "rare breed of nothing but good vibes" who had "made Broome a better place to be."

Health struggles

Battle with cancer and cancelation of 2024 stargazing season

Quicke was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Prior to his death, a post on his website announced that due to "cosmic, physical and other worldly challenges," their 2024 stargazing season would not be happening. This announcement marked a significant moment as it signaled the end of Quicke's long-standing tradition of hosting astro tours in his hometown of Broome.