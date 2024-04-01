Next Article

Beyoncé fans disappointed over missing songs on 'Cowboy Carter' physical copies

Missing songs on 'Cowboy Carter' vinyl, CDs disappoint Beyoncé fans

By Tanvi Gupta 12:00 pm Apr 01, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Beyoncé﻿'s latest album, Cowboy Carter, has met with critical acclaim but also stirred confusion among fans due to discrepancies between its digital and physical versions. Fans noticed four songs were missing from the CD version, while five were absent from the LP (vinyl). Tracks such as Spaghettii, Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Ya Ya, and Oh Louisiana were reportedly not included in the vinyl copies of the album. Flamenco was available in the CD version.

Unfulfilled promise

Curious case of missing tracks!

Adding to the confusion, Beyoncé's e-commerce store had previously promised an "extra track on the CD version" of Cowboy Carter. However, fans were disappointed to find no such track on the disc. This led to speculation that Flamenco might be this elusive additional song. When fans contacted the album's retailer regarding their concerns, they received an automated response stating that the company was dealing with a higher-than-normal volume of emails.

Theories abound

Speculation over late additions to the album

Meanwhile, the missing tracks have made fans theorize that Beyoncé may have added more songs after the CD and vinyl tracklists were finalized. This speculation is supported by contributors to II Most Wanted—a duet with Miley Cyrus, who revealed they were working on the song just last month. These late additions could explain why certain songs are absent from the physical versions of Cowboy Carter.

Title mystery

'Cowboy Carter' was not the original album title

Further intrigue surrounds the album's title. Fans discovered clues suggesting that Cowboy Carter was not the original title. Instead, it appears it may have been initially named Beyince, a nod to her family history and a birth certificate spelling error. Evidence of this can be found on the CD and limited edition vinyl pressings where the spine reads Act II — Beyince — Beyonce.

Album trilogy

'Cowboy Carter': A part of a three-act project by Beyoncé

Cowboy Carter is part of a three-act project by Beyoncé, which began with 2022's Renaissance. The concept for this album was inspired by an incident where the Grammy-winning singer felt unwelcome in country music—likely referring to her controversial performance at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards. The album boasts a diverse range of artists, including Post Malone, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson. Notably, Beyoncé's daughter, Rumi Carter, also made an appearance at the start of Protector.