Bengaluru man kills girlfriend during Goa trip to get married
What's the story
A 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru was found murdered in a forest in South Goa.
The victim, Roshni Moses M, had traveled with her boyfriend, Sanjay Kevin M, to the coastal state to get married.
However, the trip took a tragic turn when a dispute erupted between the couple and the man ended up killing his girlfriend.
Her body was found about 100 meters off the road in the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary.
Murder details
Couple traveled to Goa for marriage
The couple had reportedly arrived in Goa recently.
According to police, "They came to Goa from Bengaluru to get married. But due to some unknown reason, there was a dispute between the two, and two days ago, Sanjay killed Roshni and threw the body in the forest."
Roshni's body was discovered on Monday evening with her throat slit.
Arrest details
Accused arrested within 24 hours of body discovery
Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Tikam Singh Verma confirmed that Sanjay was arrested within 24 hours of the body being discovered.
The suspect was traced back to Bengaluru after the murder came to light.
A bus ticket found among Roshni's belongings helped investigators identify Sanjay as the accused.
"This murder was the result of a love affair, a marriage proposal, and the dispute that arose from it," Superintendent Verma said.