What's the story

A 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru was found murdered in a forest in South Goa.

The victim, Roshni Moses M, had traveled with her boyfriend, Sanjay Kevin M, to the coastal state to get married.

However, the trip took a tragic turn when a dispute erupted between the couple and the man ended up killing his girlfriend.

Her body was found about 100 meters off the road in the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary.