Spotify introduces standalone audiobook subscription tier: Should you purchase

Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Spotify has introduced a new subscription tier called Audiobooks Access, targeting users who love listening to audiobooks. Since adding audiobooks to its Premium service, the company claims to have seen a 45% daily increase in free users searching for and interacting with audiobook content. Now available in the United States, the new tier combines Spotify's ad-supported service with its audiobook offerings. Here's whether you should consider this standalone plan or go for the Premium instead.

Plans compared

Audiobooks Access v/s Premium: What's the difference

Until now, users have had to either buy Premium or purchase individual audiobooks through the Spotify Web Player. For $9.99 per month, Audiobooks Access subscribers now get 15 hours of audiobook listening from a catalog of over 200,000 titles. It combines audiobooks with the free tier, which offers ad-supported music and podcasts. However, some question its value, as Spotify Premium costs just $1 more at $10.99/month and includes ad-free music, podcasts, and the same 15 hours of audiobook listening.

Rival service

Comparing Spotify's audiobook offerings with Audible

In the audiobook streaming market, Spotify's main rival is Amazon's Audible, which has two plans priced at $7.95 and $14.95 per month. The cheaper plan offers unlimited listening to a select range of titles, while the more expensive plan includes the same plus one free audiobook per month. Although Spotify has a larger selection of titles, Audible's unlimited listening feature appeals to a different section of audiobook fans.

Background

Spotify's audiobook service came in 2022

Spotify entered the audiobook scene in 2022 after acquiring digital audiobook distributor Findaway. Initially, users could only buy audiobooks on Spotify, but the feature was later added to the Premium subscription. With the launch of Audiobooks Access, it remains to be seen how this new tier will perform in the competitive audiobook market and if it will encourage users to upgrade to Spotify Premium.