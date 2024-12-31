Summarize Simplifying... In short Kerala nurse Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen for allegedly murdering her business partner Mehdi, is awaiting a possible pardon from Mehdi's family to avoid execution.

Her mother and the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council are tirelessly working to negotiate her release, despite financial hurdles and legal complications.

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death by Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi

'Extending...help': India after Yemen sanctions death penalty for Kerala nurse

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:04 am Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The Indian government is actively looking at options to help Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who was sentenced to death by Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released a statement on the matter. "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "We understand that the family of Ms Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."

Background

Priya's journey and alleged crime in Yemen

Priya, a native of Kerala's Palakkad district, had moved to Yemen in 2008 and worked at several hospitals before opening her own clinic with Mehdi as her local partner in 2015. She was arrested in July 2017 for allegedly murdering Mehdi. According to Priya's family, disputes arose when she accused Mehdi of embezzlement and allegedly injected him with sedatives while trying to retrieve her passport from him, leading to his death due to an overdose.

Negotiations

Legal battles and negotiation efforts for Priya's release

Priya's appeal against her death sentence was rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. Her release now hinges on getting forgiveness from Mehdi's family and their tribal leaders, possibly by paying blood money. However, negotiations have been stalled over financial issues concerning legal fees. Abdullah Ameer, the lawyer appointed by the Indian Embassy, demanded $40,000 as pre-negotiation fees but refused to proceed without full payment.

Advocacy

Family and community efforts to secure Priya's release

Priya's mother, Prema Kumari, traveled to Yemen in April 2024, and has been working day and night to get her daughter released by negotiating with the victim's family. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council also raised part of the lawyer's fee through crowdfunding but struggled with transparency with donors about fund usage. The Indian government is still exploring all avenues for Priya's release, awaiting a possible pardon from Mehdi's family that could stop her execution.