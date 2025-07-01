No family, friends, techie locks himself inside flat for 3yrs  

A 55-year-old man, Anup Kumar Nair, was rescued from his Navi Mumbai apartment after being locked inside for over three years, totally isolated from the world. The former computer programmer lived in Gharkool Society, Sector 24, Juinagar. He had not left his flat during this period and relied solely on food delivery apps for sustenance.

Personal losses Loss of family members led to depression Nair's self-imposed isolation was attributed to severe depression and psychological trauma after a series of personal losses. His parents died a few years ago, and his elder brother committed suicide nearly two decades ago. These events took an emotional toll on him, leading to mental exhaustion and withdrawal from friends, neighbors, and society at large.

Disturbing discovery Discovery of the flat's condition The shocking condition of Nair's apartment was discovered by the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL), a Panvel-based NGO, after a concerned resident alerted SEAL about the disturbing state of the flat. They found him living in squalor, surrounded by garbage, and suffering from a serious leg infection. "He rarely opened his door and never disposed of garbage," said Vijay Shibe, chairman of Gharkool Society. "We tried to help him in small ways...But we knew something was seriously wrong."

Rescuers Nair only slept in a chair The rescuers said they were shocked to learn that Nair only slept in a chair. "We were shocked to see that Nair would only sleep on a chair kept in the living room because most of his furniture seems to have been taken away by someone," Pastor K M Philip of SEAL told TOI. "Some of his relatives tried to contact him following the death of his parents, but Nair does not seem to trust anyone."