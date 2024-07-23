In short Simplifying... In short India's probable XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka includes Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, with Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh in the middle order.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, along with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj complete the lineup.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, along with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj complete the lineup.

This team selection is based on their recent performances in the T20I series against Zimbabwe and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team (Source: X/@ICC)

India's probable XI for 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story India are gearing up to meet hosts Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-T20I series on July 27 in Pallekele. A new era is underway in the Indian T20I team with Suryakumar Yadav being at the helm of affairs. This will also be Gautam Gambhir's maiden assignment as India's head coach. Meanwhile, here we decode India's playing XI for the opener.

Openers: Gill and Jaiswal

The newly-elected vice-captain of the T20I team, Shubman Gill would open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. This duo was among the runs in the T20I series against Zimbabwe earlier this month. They should also complement each other well as Jaiswal likes to attack from the outset while Gill usually takes time early on. Notably, both batters have already scored centuries in their brief T20I careers.

Keeper and finishers: Pant, SKY, and Rinku

Rishabh Pant was preferred ahead of Sanju Samson in India's triumphant 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter is likely to continue in the XI and bat at three. Suryakumar would come next in the batting order. His T20I numbers are nothing but jaw-dropping. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh's heroics in the Zimbabwe series might make the management go with him ahead of Shivam Dube.

All-rounders: Pandya, Axar, and Sundar

Both Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel aced the all-rounder's role in the 2024 T20 WC. The duo would want to replicate their heroics against Sri Lanka as well. Meanwhile, off-spinner Washington Sundar would be the other all-rounder in the XI. The southpaw received the Player-of-the-Series award for his heroics against Zimbabwe. The slow surface of Pallekele should assist him.

Bowlers: Bishnoi, Arshdeep, Siraj

Ravi Bishnoi would be the only specialist spinner in the XI. Notably, the leg-spinner was sensational in the Zimbabwe series. The final two spots in the XI would be taken by pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. While Siraj's primary job would be to strike with the new ball, Arshdeep has been a wicket-taker across phases.

India's likely XI for first T20I: Ꮪhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.