Talismanic Sophie Devine clocked these milestones in Women's ODI cricket
New Zealand's cricketing stalwart, Sophie Devine, has announced her decision to retire from Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) after the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting on September 30.
The veteran all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 internationals under a casual playing agreement.
Devine made her ODI debut in 2006 and is now one of New Zealand's greatest cricketers with 152 caps.
Here we dissect her stats and records in the format.
Career highlights
One of the three all-rounders with this double
Devine made her WODI debut back in 2006 at the age of 17.
In her nearly two-decade-long career, Devine has scored 3,990 runs across 139 innings at 31.66. This includes 16 fifties, eight tons, and a best score of 145.
She has also taken 107 wickets in WODIs, making her one of the only three all-rounders with the WODI double of 3,500 runs and 100 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The others are West Indies's Stafanie Taylor and Australia's Ellyse Perry.
DYK
Third-highest score by a number four batter
Devine's career-best 145 came off 131 balls in the 2013 Cuttack match against South Africa.
This was then the highest WODI score by a number four batter.
In the current list, the NZ great is only behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (171* vs Australia, 2017) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (148* vs vs Australia, 2022).
Meanwhile, Devine's overall tally of 2,384 WODI runs at number four or lower is the most for a Kiwi player. Nicola Browne trails her with 2,002 runs.
More stats
Joint-fifth highest maiden hundred
Devin's 145 was also her first hundred in the format. It continues to be the joint-fifth highest maiden WODI hundred.
The star all-rounder clocked three WODI tons across just seven matches back in 2018.
Only India's Smriti Mandhana (4 in 2024) has touched the mark more times in a calendar year.
Amy Satterthwaite is the only other NZ batter with three such scores in a calendar year.
More numbers
Here are her other prominent feats
Devine went 70 WODI innings without a duck between February 2010 and October 2020, the fourth-longest such streak for any player.
Meanwhile, her tally of 107 WODI scalps is the second-most for an NZ player. She can go past Lea Tahuhu (115) in the upcoming World Cup.
The veteran is also on the verge of becoming the fourth player from her nation with 4,000 WODI runs.
She would join Suzie Bates (5,896), Satterthwaite (4,639), and Debbie Hockley (4,064).