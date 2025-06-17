What's the story

New Zealand's cricketing stalwart, Sophie Devine, has announced her decision to retire from Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) after the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting on September 30.

The veteran all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 internationals under a casual playing agreement.

Devine made her ODI debut in 2006 and is now one of New Zealand's greatest cricketers with 152 caps.

Here we dissect her stats and records in the format.