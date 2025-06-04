What's the story

Virat Kohli, the star Indian batter and player of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has dedicated his team's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

The couple celebrated RCB's victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday night.

This was RCB's first title win after 18 years of trying and failing to clinch a trophy.