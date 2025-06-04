IPL: Virat's Insta shoutout to Anushka has fans going wild
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the star Indian batter and player of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has dedicated his team's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.
The couple celebrated RCB's victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday night.
This was RCB's first title win after 18 years of trying and failing to clinch a trophy.
Social media tribute
'We're both equally relieved...': Kohli
On Wednesday, Kohli shared a picture with Sharma from the celebrations on his Instagram handle.
He wrote, "I've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy."
"We're both equally relieved, and since she's a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through."
Emotional acknowledgment
What did the batsman say during a post-match interview?
During the post-match interview, Kohli acknowledged Sharma's unwavering support for RCB since 2014.
He said, "The sacrifices, the commitment, backing you through thick and thin is something you can't explain in words."
"What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me being down and out...this is very special for her as well."
Record achievement
Kohli set new record for most fours in IPL
Despite a lackluster performance in the final match, Kohli set a new record for the most fours in IPL history.
With 771 fours in 267 matches, he surpassed former opener Shikhar Dhawan's record of 768 fours.
In IPL 2025, he scored 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 with eight fifties to his name.