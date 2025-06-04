Pankaj Tripathi part of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'? Actor reveals
What's the story
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has quashed rumors of his involvement in the upcoming Tamil film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan.
In a recent interview with India Today, he said, "Yeh jhooti khabar hai, yeh satya nahi hail. Yeh internet dwara paida ki hui khabar hai. Haan ji, main nahi kar raha hoon (This is false news, it's not true. It's a rumor born on the internet)."
However, he did not rule out future collaborations in South Indian cinema.
Language preference
'Language Hindi honi chahiye...': Tripathi on South films
Tripathi emphasized his concern for language and performance ease.
He said, "Bhasha Hindi honi chahiye (the language should be Hindi)."
"Kyunki main gaya tha ek baar Telugu film karne. Aur jab main 'ABCD' bolne mein... mujhe bahut asahajta hoti hai (I once went to do a Telugu film, and when I had to say even simple lines like 'ABCD,' I felt very uncomfortable)."
Future plans
Tripathi stars in Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino'
Tripathi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, which will hit theaters on July 4.
The film, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, explores modern love and relationships.
It also stars Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.
The trailer for the same came out on Wednesday.
Film's release
'Thug Life' facing legal troubles
Meanwhile, Thug Life has been mired in controversy after Haasan's statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil."
The Karnataka High Court recently admonished the actor for not apologizing for his comment.
This has left the release of the movie in Karnataka in limbo.