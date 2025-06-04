Tripathi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, which will hit theaters on July 4.

The film, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, explores modern love and relationships.

It also stars Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The trailer for the same came out on Wednesday.