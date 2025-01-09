What's the story

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Rajpal Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Thursday. He was battling a prolonged illness.

His nephew and party president Akhilesh Yadav has put all his activities on hold to attend the final rites.

Ram Gopal Yadav, another brother of the deceased, took to social media platform X to express his grief.