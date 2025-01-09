Rajpal Yadav, Akhilesh's uncle, dies after prolonged illness
What's the story
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Rajpal Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Thursday. He was battling a prolonged illness.
His nephew and party president Akhilesh Yadav has put all his activities on hold to attend the final rites.
Ram Gopal Yadav, another brother of the deceased, took to social media platform X to express his grief.
Family grief
Family mourns loss of Rajpal Yadav
He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to inform you that my younger brother, Rajpal Singh, passed away unexpectedly at 4am today at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon."
"His last rites will be performed in my ancestral village, Saifai," he added.
Rajpal is survived by his son Anshul and his wife who are also both involved in politics.
Political lineage
Rajpal Yadav's political legacy
Anshul has been the district council president twice, while his wife, Prem Lata, was the first woman from the Mulayam family to join politics.
Following her footsteps, other women from the family like Dimple Yadav and Sarla Yadav also entered politics.
According to PTI, Rajpal's final rites will be performed at the Yadav family's ancestral village in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh.