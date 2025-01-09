Assam cops enter Nagaland following Google Maps; beaten by locals
What's the story
A 16-member team of the Assam Police accidentally entered Nagaland's Mokokchung district while carrying out a raid to catch a criminal on Tuesday night.
The officers were following Google Maps directions to nab the criminal when they accidentally strayed into a tea garden area they thought was in Assam.
Mistaking the mostly plainclothes officers for criminals, the locals attacked them.
Detention details
Misunderstanding escalates, officers detained overnight
"Of the 16 personnel, only three were in uniform and the rest were in civil dress. This also led to confusion among the locals," a senior Assam Police official explained.
Upon realizing their mistake, the locals released five officers, including one who was injured during the altercation.
The remaining 11 officers were held overnight before being released on Wednesday morning following intervention by the Nagaland Police.