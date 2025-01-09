What's the story

Amritpal Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been charged with terrorism for the murder of YouTuber Gurpreet Singh.

Gurpreet was murdered on October 9, 2024, in Harino village while returning home on his two-wheeler from a gurudwara.

The Punjab Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, India Today reported.

A Khalistani separatist and head of Waris Punjab De, Singh won his seat from jail.