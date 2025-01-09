After NSA, Amritpal Singh faces terror charges in YouTuber's murder
What's the story
Amritpal Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been charged with terrorism for the murder of YouTuber Gurpreet Singh.
Gurpreet was murdered on October 9, 2024, in Harino village while returning home on his two-wheeler from a gurudwara.
The Punjab Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, India Today reported.
A Khalistani separatist and head of Waris Punjab De, Singh won his seat from jail.
Investigation update
SIT names Singh, gangster as key figures in murder case
The SIT has named Singh and gangster Arsh Dalla as the main conspirators in Gurpreet's murder case.
Senior police officers haven't elaborated on Singh's exact role but confirmed that he was involved in executing the conspiracy.
Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain told India Today, "This case dates back to October last year. All accused, including the shooters, have been arrested, except for the handler, Arsh Dalla, who is abroad."
Upcoming events
Singh faces UAPA charges ahead of supporters' political rally
Singh is currently lodged in Nabha Jail, Patiala, under the National Security Act (NSA). He was arrested on April 23, 2023, after he led an armed siege on Ajnala police station to demand a colleague's release.
The UAPA charges come just days ahead of a political rally by his supporters at Maghi Mela on January 14.
A crucial court hearing on NSA charges against Singh is set for January 15.
Legal proceedings
UAPA sections applied against Dalla, others in murder case
In the YouTuber's murder, the Faridkot police have also invoked UAPA sections against Dalla and 11 others.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav alleged Gurpreet was murdered at Singh's behest but identified Dalla as the mastermind.
The police had initially registered an FIR on October 10, 2024, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.
Two shooters were arrested on November 9 by Punjab police.