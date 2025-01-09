What's the story

The National Health Authority (NHA) has sought a report from the State Health Authority after a 72-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly died by suicide after being denied medical benefits under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY senior citizen scheme.

The retired state government employee and cancer patient died by suicide on December 25.

He had enrolled in the senior citizen scheme—which promises ₹5 lakh annual cover—but the Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology (KMIO) refused the benefit citing pending state government orders, TOI reported.