Kagiso Rabada opens up about South Africa's WTC triumph 

South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada has said that he is more focused on winning medals than chasing personal records. Speaking to Independent Media, Rabada emphasized the importance of team achievements over individual milestones. The 30-year-old fast bowler recently helped South Africa win their first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, adding another feather to his cap as a Junior World Champion at 18 and now a World Test Champion at 30.

Global impact 'It's just crazy how many South Africans are doing...' Rabada expressed his amazement at the number of South Africans excelling on the global stage. He said, "It's just crazy how many South Africans are doing so well." The fast bowler acknowledged that while they had done well as a team, it was the silverware that they were after and now have achieved. He added, "You check guys on the podium lifting whatever they're lifting up. You're like, 'I want to be on that stage.'"

National duty 'Massive relief... glad we could contribute to the country' Rabada stressed his sense of duty toward South Africa. He said, "I think it's a massive relief. We're glad that we could contribute to the hope that we give to the country." The fast bowler took responsibility for his actions and started plotting how best he could serve his country with the talent he was blessed with. He redeemed himself on the world stage during the WTC Final at Lord's, taking a five-wicket haul against Australia.

Cricket legacy Rabada's focus on team success over personal milestones Rabada's performance at Lord's helped him surpass South African fast-bowling legend Allan Donald in the all-time national wicket-takers' list. He now has 336 Test wickets, with only Makhaya Ntini (390), Shaun Pollock (421), and Dale Steyn (439) ahead of him. Despite the current two-match series against Zimbabwe being an opportunity for Rabada to close the gap on Steyn, he reiterated that his focus is on team success over personal milestones.