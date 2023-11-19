Uttarkashi: Rescuers working on 5 plans to save trapped workers

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:37 am Nov 19, 202310:37 am

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue teams focusing on 5 plans to get 41 trapped workers out

A team of officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and experts have decided to work simultaneously on five plans to rescue the 41 trapped workers inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. Reportedly, officials believe that rather than working on just one plan, they should work on multiple plans to reach the trapped workers as quickly as possible.

Know about 5 rescue plans

As per reports, these strategies involve drilling from one side to the other on both Barkot and Silkyara ends, drilling straight down from the tunnel's top, and drilling at a right angle. This comes after the Union government chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the rescue options on Saturday, during which various agencies were reportedly assigned specific alternatives to focus on.

Vertical drilling spot identified above collapsed tunnel

Officials from the PMO have also assured that they didn't lack any "resources, options and ideas" in connection with the rescue mission and were getting assistance from foreign consultants as well. On Friday, Uttarkashi District Forest Officer (DFO) DP Baluni told reporters that a spot right over the tunnel had been identified and marked for vertical drilling.

Doctors flag major health concerns for trapped workers

Visiting the incident site on Saturday, geologist Warun Adhikari told ANI that experts were exploring the different possibilities and also geo mapping. "Geologists from the relevant organizations are here; we'll listen to their prospects, then we'll decide the possibilities," he added. Doctors, on the other hand, have emphasized the need for comprehensive rehabilitation for the trapped workers over fears that prolonged confinement might necessitate both physical and mental recovery processes.

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: New map reveals fault in construction

Meanwhile, a map of the 4.5-kilometer-long Silkyara surfaced, which allegedly revealed a major oversight by the construction company. Per the standard operating procedure (SOP), any tunnel surpassing 3km in length must have an escape route for use at the time of an emergency. The map indicated that such an exit was also intended for the Silkyara tunnel but was never constructed.