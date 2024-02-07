This is the first new flavor in 3 years

Coca-Cola introduces 'Spiced' version in North America: What's so special?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:57 pm Feb 07, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Coca-Cola is spicing things up with the introduction of Coca-Cola Spiced, its first new permanent drink flavor in North America in three years. This bold move aims to capitalize on the growing trend of spicier snacks and flavors. Starting February 19, Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will hit the shelves in the US and Canada. They will feature a hint of raspberry and a blend of secret spices that enhance the classic Coke taste.

Different packaging options will be available

In North America, both Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar, will be available in various packaging options. They include 355ml sleek cans, 355ml twelve packs, ten-pack mini cans, 2-liter bottles, and more. The zero sugar variant will be up for grabs in 355ml cans, 355ml twelve packs, as well as 590ml bottles.

Targeting evolving consumer taste palettes

Shakir Moin, Coca-Cola's North American Marketing Chief, shared the reasoning behind the spiced variant. He said, "If you go to aisles, you'll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers' taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us." Moin also mentioned that Coca-Cola aims to "dial up something which is already part of our formula and bring in a taste profile that is interesting, unique, and brings in the next generation of consumers."

Coca-Cola's efforts to attract younger drinkers

To attract younger consumers, Coca-Cola has been experimenting with its iconic cola. In 2022, the company launched Coca-Cola Creations, a collection of eight limited-run Coke flavors infused with coconut, strawberry, watermelon, and more. The latest addition, Coca-Cola Happy Tears, features salt and mineral flavors and will be available exclusively via TikTok on February 17 in the US and UK. Moin revealed that insights from Coca-Cola Creations played a role in developing Coca-Cola Spiced, which took just seven weeks to create.

AI-developed drink

Last year, Coca-Cola unveiled another innovative flavor, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, which was developed through a collaboration between human and artificial intelligence (AI). Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, stated that this limited-edition drink aimed to explore "what a Coke from the future might taste like." The product was sold in the US, Canada, China, Europe, and Africa.