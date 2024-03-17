Next Article

Regular exercise is insufficient to counter the health risks of prolonged sitting

Prolonged sitting linked to increased mortality risk, study reveals

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Mar 17, 2024

What's the story A recent study conducted by the University of California, San Diego has shed light on the health risks associated with prolonged sitting. The research involved 5,856 female participants aged between 63-99 years who were monitored for a decade, during which 1,733 participants died. The findings revealed that those who sat for more than 11 hours daily had a 57% higher risk of dying compared to those who sat for less than nine and a half hours per day.

Exercise fails to counteract risks of excessive sitting

Contrary to popular belief, the study found that even regular exercise could not negate the health risks associated with excessive sitting. The risk of premature death persisted despite higher amounts of moderate-to-vigorous exercise. This aligns with a 2019 study that found increased physical activity did not eliminate the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart diseases linked to prolonged sitting.

Contrasting findings from Australian study

An Australian study presented a contrasting perspective, suggesting that taking between 9,000 and 10,500 steps each day could lower the risk of premature death, even for those who sit extensively. However, the discrepancy in the findings might be due to differences in activity monitoring placement and data interpretation methods. The Australian study's monitors were worn on the wrist and did not use special software to accurately distinguish between sitting and standing times.

WHO's recommendations to counteract risks of sedentary lifestyle

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults limit their sitting time and break up long periods of sitting. The UCSD study supports this, suggesting that sitting for more than 11 hours a day is detrimental to health. Other research indicates that even seven hours of daily sitting can be harmful, and continuous sitting for over 30 minutes can increase blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Practical strategies to reduce sitting time

To counteract the risks of prolonged sitting, practical measures can be adopted. For office workers, using a sit-stand desk or moving around between tasks can help. At home, standing during TV ad breaks is beneficial. Some smart devices and wearables also provide reminders if one has been sitting for too long. For those unable to stand or walk, small bursts of arm exercise have been found to lower blood sugar levels.