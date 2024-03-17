Next Article

Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 earn high marks from DXOMARK

What's the story Samsung's recently launched Galaxy A35 and A55 smartphones have received high praise from DXOMARK, a leading authority in camera and display evaluations. The two models were named as display champions in their respective price categories, with the A35 leading among phones priced below $400, and the A55 topping devices priced at $500 or less. Both phones demonstrated impressive peak brightness levels, on par with last year's flagship Samsung model, the Galaxy S23.

Praise for color accuracy and HDR performance

DXOMARK's evaluation highlighted the excellent color accuracy of both the Galaxy A35 and A55 across various lighting conditions. According to the tests, the Galaxy A35 and A55 achieved 1,344-nits and 1,638-nits peak brightness. They also received a commendation for their performance in HDR video playback.

Camera performance and evaluation

The Galaxy A35, in particular, secured the second-best camera ranking in its price category, excelling especially in outdoor photography and video recording within its price range. In contrast to the A35, the Galaxy A55 ranked fifteenth in its segment for camera performance according to DXOMARK. The phone performs well under standard conditions, but reportedly faces challenges with backlighting, low-light scenarios, and capturing scenes with motion. Despite these issues, the A55 still maintains a respectable position in its price category.

Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55: Key specifications

Both the Galaxy A35 and A55 feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A55 is powered by an Exynos 1480 chip, while the A35 utilizes an Exynos 1380 processor. Each phone comes with up to 256GB of internal storage, but the A55 offers up to 12GB of RAM compared to the A35's maximum of 8GB. Both devices pack a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.

Take a look at their camera resolution

The Galaxy A55 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 features a 50MP (OIS) main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. These specifications contribute to the devices' performance in various photography scenarios, as evaluated by DXOMARK.

Launch and software updates

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A35 and A55 in India, promising four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for both devices. The smartphones run on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14﻿, ensuring up-to-date software for users. The official pricing for the devices was announced during the Samsung Live event on March 14.

Additional features and specifications

Both the Galaxy A35 and A55 feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection, ensuring durability. The devices also come with Samsung's Knox 3.1 protection for enhanced security. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, both models have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, making them suitable for various environments.