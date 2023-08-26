Technology

Stanford's breakthrough energy-saving paint might help lower electricity bills

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 12:23 pm 2 min read

The paint can reflect up to 80% of the Sun's mid-infrared light

Researchers at Stanford University have developed a groundbreaking paint that reflects up to 80% of the Sun's mid-infrared light. This can significantly reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling buildings. The innovative paint consists of a reflective bottom layer with silver aluminum flakes and an infrared-transparent top layer containing colorful inorganic nanoparticles.

Dual functionality for reduced energy consumption

When applied externally, the paint prevents heat absorption, while internally, it helps retain heat. This dual functionality could save 7.4% of the energy needed for heating, ventilation, or cooling in a mid-rise apartment building. This development is crucial as US buildings account for approximately 40% of the country's total energy consumption, with a large portion dedicated to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). Reducing energy consumption and emissions is vital in addressing climate change.

Two-thirds of all households will have ACs by 2050

The creation of this energy-efficient paint is particularly important due to climate change and the increasing reliance on air conditioners. As temperature extremes become more severe and frequent, air conditioners are expected to be present in two-thirds of all households by 2050. However, these devices contribute to air pollution and carbon emissions, making energy-efficient alternatives like this paint essential.

Future applications and commercialization plans

The research team at Stanford plans to improve their technology and commercialize the paint sometime in the future. Its versatility and applicability to diverse surfaces make it useful in various scenarios beyond buildings, such as low-emissivity films for windows. This innovative paint has the potential to contribute significantly to global efforts to reduce energy consumption and emissions.