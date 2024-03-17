Next Article

Largest number of applicants were from Tier-1 cities

India's retail job applications witnessed 8% rise in 2023

By Akash Pandey 04:15 pm Mar 17, 202404:15 pm

What's the story In 2023, retail job applications in India saw an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, as per data from recruitment firm WorkIndia. The majority of these applications (nearly 93.89%) were for roles such as retail partner or retail manager, with a significant demand noted in tier-1 cities. The report also highlighted that demand for retail jobs surged by 18% during the year.

Factors

Expansion of offline retailers boosts applications

The rise in job applications is linked to the rapid expansion of offline retailers over recent years. In the first half of 2023, gross leasing reached 2.8 million square feet, as reported by real estate consulting firm CBRE. The vacancy rate in malls decreased significantly post-pandemic due to robust leasing and aggressive expansion plans by retailers, coupled with a limited supply of quality retail spaces.

Scenario

Youthful workforce drives employment

The report indicates a growing interest in the retail sector, with 86.86% applicants falling within the 18-30 age bracket. This suggests a youthful workforce is driving retail employment. However, older age groups are less represented, indicating potential areas for targeted recruitment efforts to diversify the applicant pool. The data was compiled by WorkIndia, which collaborates with over 15 lakh small and medium businesses (SMBs) and large companies.

Insights

Delhi and Mumbai lead in retail job demand

Tier-1 cities attracted the largest pool of applicants, accounting for 58.49% of total applications, followed by tier-2 and tier-3 towns. This distribution reflects the concentration of economic opportunities in urban centers. Among these cities, Delhi and Mumbai saw the highest demand for jobs, followed by Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. The report suggests that Ahmedabad and Pune also show significant demand, indicating competitive job markets.