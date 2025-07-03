What's US's new bill that would give Israel bunker-busting bombs 

The United States is preparing to authorize providing Israel with B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs if Iran resumes its nuclear weapons program. The proposed legislation, called the Bunker Buster Act, was introduced by bipartisan lawmakers Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY). The act would allow President Donald Trump to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon."

Defense assurance Iran has attacked our key democratic ally, Israel: Lawmaker Gottheimer stressed the importance of Israel's defense against Iran, calling it "the leading state sponsor of terror." He said, "Iran has killed scores of Americans...and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel." "Israel must be able to defend herself against Iran, and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities," he added. The lawmaker also said that he recently backed military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Military action US bombers attacked Iranian nuclear facilities last month Last month, B-2 bomber pilots were used in a historic attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. The US launched 14 GBU 57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, also known as bunker-buster bombs, at three sites in Iran. President Trump claimed the US "totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program with these strikes, which penetrated underground installations up to 200 feet below the surface. Israel also participated in these attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Nuclear assessment Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months: IAEA The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chair Rafael Grossi confirmed that centrifuges at Iran's Fordow underground nuclear site are "no longer operational" after the US strikes. However, he warned that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months due to its industrial and technological capacities. Rumors suggest Iran may have relocated enriched uranium before the bombing, but administration officials deny these claims.