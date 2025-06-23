'Why wouldn't there be...regime change?': Trump's MIGA push for Iran

United States President Donald Trump has suggested a possible regime change in Iran following US military strikes against key Iranian military sites. "It's not politically correct to use the term 'regime change,' but if the current Iranian regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a regime change??? MIGA!!!" he wrote on Truth Social. The US military strike targeted key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz—over the weekend in what was called "Operation Midnight Hammer."

Rising conflict US strikes Iran's Fordow nuclear site; Iran retaliates The US dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iran's Fordow nuclear site. Following which, Iran and Israel have exchanged missile attacks. An explosion in western Iran killed six military personnel, while Iranian missiles targeted Tel Aviv, injuring 11 and destroying buildings. Iran has said that the US must receive a response after the strikes on its nuclear sites but has not yet retaliated against the US directly.

Domestic precautions US orders departure of employees' family members from Lebanon The US State Department has ordered the departure of employees' family members from Lebanon and advised citizens in the region to minimize their activities or avoid travel. The Department of Homeland Security also issued an advisory about a "heightened threat environment in the United States." Major US cities have increased patrols and deployed additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites.

Diplomatic tensions Iranian FM slams US; Trump calls strikes 'spectacular' Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi slammed the US for its actions, saying they have no respect for international law. He added that Iran would consider all possible responses and wouldn't return to diplomacy until it retaliates. Meanwhile, Trump called the strikes "a spectacular military success," claiming that Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities were "completely and totally obliterated."

Strategic move Iran to close Strait of Hormuz In an ensuing development, Iran's parliament approved a plan to close the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is crucial for global oil shipments, and any attempt to block it could send prices skyrocketing and lead to conflict with the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which is tasked with keeping the strait open. Israeli officials have also expressed their goal of toppling Iran's hardline clerical establishment since their surprise attack on June 13.

Clarification US clarifies that its mission not aimed at regime change Despite the escalating tensions, US officials have clarified that their mission was not aimed at regime change in Iran. "This mission was not and has not been about regime change," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon. "The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program."