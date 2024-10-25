Summarize Simplifying... In short Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in India abruptly canceled seminars featuring diplomats from Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

Why JNU canceled seminars by Lebanon, Palestine, Iran diplomats

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:36 am Oct 25, 202411:36 am

What's the story Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently canceled three seminars that were scheduled to have ambassadors from Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. The events, organized by the Centre for West Asian Studies, were meant to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The university cited "unavoidable circumstances" as the reason behind these cancelations in an announcement made to students.

Event cancelation

Iranian seminar canceled hours before commencement

The first seminar, which was to feature Dr. Iraj Elahi, the Iranian Ambassador to India, was canceled just hours before it was to start. Students were informed of the decision through an email, sent at 8:09am by seminar coordinator Sima Baidya. The seminar was to discuss the topic "How Iran views recent developments in West Asia."

Future cancelations

Future seminars with Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors canceled

Along with the Iranian seminar, two upcoming events featuring Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Al-Haija on November 7 and Lebanese Ambassador Dr. Rabie Narsh on November 14 were also canceled. The university did not give any specific reasons for the decisions. However, sources indicate that the university may have canceled the events over concerns of protests.

Faculty worries

Faculty concerns over campus reactions to sensitive topics

Reportedly, faculty members from the School of International Studies (SIS) raised concerns about possible campus reactions to these sensitive discussions. "The purpose of such seminars is to gain insights into the perspectives of West Asian countries amidst the current geopolitical climate. However, there were concerns about how the campus might react," a source quoted by the Indian Express stated.

Dean's advice

SIS Dean advises faculty on inviting diplomats

SIS Dean Amitabh Mattoo advised faculty members to consult him before inviting diplomats to public events, citing the delicate global climate. He emphasized on maintaining academic freedom while ensuring that external platforms aren't misused. Sameena Hameed, chairperson of Centre for West Asian Studies, later clarified the seminar with Iranian Ambassador was postponed due to its last-minute nature and insufficient time for necessary protocols.

Seminar status

Chairperson clarifies status of canceled seminars

Hameed also said that the other two seminars with Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors hadn't been officially scheduled by the Centre. She reassured that ambassadors have a long history of engaging with JNU and will continue to do so. This comes amid the university's recent decision to cancel three seminars due to "unavoidable circumstances," without offering any specific explanations for the same.