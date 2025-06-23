Iran says US 'must receive response' after nuclear sites attacked 

Iran 's President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that the United States will "receive a response" after its unprecedented airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The attacks, which targeted three key sites, including the Fordow facility, have been described as the most serious Western military action against Iran since 1979. The damage was so extensive that it could be seen from space.

Collective outcry 'Americans must receive a response' In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian said that the "Americans must receive a response to their aggression," he warned, implying a possible Iranian retaliation that may plunge the US into a new, protracted conflict in the Middle East. He also joined a massive protest in Tehran, where people shouted "Revenge, revenge!" "We will walk this path together...And we will show the world that this great nation is invincible," he wrote on X.

Diplomatic standoff Foreign Minister indicates US bases in Middle East are targets Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also indicated that US bases in the Middle East are now "legitimate targets" for retaliation. He stressed there would be no return to diplomacy until Iran had taken its revenge. Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, echoed this sentiment, saying any country used by American forces against Iran will also be considered a target.

US response Trump claims 'spectacular military success' while Hegseth says operation limited US President Donald Trump has claimed a "spectacular military success" with the strikes, calling them a major blow to Iran's nuclear program. He hinted at regime change in Iran if its current leadership fails to improve the country. However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation "did not target Iranian troops or...people." While it's "way too early" to quantify the damage, US general Dan Caine stated, "Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage."