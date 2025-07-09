Zoom's new app lets you join calls in VR
What's the story
Zoom has launched a dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets, allowing users to join or host virtual meetings with their customizable Meta Avatars. The new app supports a range of devices including the Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Pro and Quest 2. Unlike last year's version which required a subscription to host meetings, this one works with any free or paid Zoom license.
Advanced features
Join as an AI avatar
The new app also supports Zoom's AI avatar feature, which lets users join meetings as an AI avatar. This way, your friends on desktop or mobile can join the meeting too. Plus, some compatible headsets support passthrough mode, letting you see your real surroundings while staying connected virtually. This is especially useful for those who want to stay aware of their physical environment during virtual meetings.
Evolution
Zoom's AI avatars
Over the past year, Zoom has been working on integrating AI avatars into its meetings. The video conferencing service first let Vision Pro users join meetings with their persona last year. It also launched its own AI avatars that users can use to send short messages to their team.