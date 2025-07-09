Axiom Mission 4's final phase: Microalgae to mental health

Indian pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, on the Ax-4 mission at the ISS, helped track how seeds sprout and survive in space. He also worked with microalgae, which could one day help astronauts make their own oxygen, food, or even fuel during long missions.

Protecting muscles and studying mental health The crew tested ways to protect muscles using stem cells and neuromuscular stimulation—important since muscles weaken in zero gravity.

They also ran memory and learning tests to see how brains adapt up there.

Eye movement and mental health studies could lead to better remote check-ups for future crews.

How to make life safer in orbit To make life safer in orbit, the team checked how heat moves through clothing (think: comfier spacesuits), tracked radiation exposure with dosimeters, and used AI to spot early health issues from biosensor data.