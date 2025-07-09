'Devil Wears Prada 2' casts Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, more
What's the story
The upcoming sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada has added several high-profile actors to its cast. According to a report by Variety, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will be joining Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the sequel. Deadline reported that Bridgerton star Simone Ashley will also be joining the ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Adrian Grenier, who played Hathaway's boyfriend in the original, will not be reprising his role.
Sequel insights
Plot details and more
While the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains under wraps, it's expected to follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, as she tries to navigate her career in an era where traditional magazine publishing is declining. The film will also feature Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who'll reprise their roles from the original movie. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel is currently in production.
Film history
About the original film
The original The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, was a massive hit. Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, it starred Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a college graduate who lands a job as Priestly's assistant at a high-profile fashion magazine. The film grossed over $326 million worldwide as per Box Office Mojo and earned Streep an Oscar nomination for her performance.