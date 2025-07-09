'Devil Wears Prada 2' casts Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, more

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' adds new cast members

The upcoming sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada has added several high-profile actors to its cast. According to a report by Variety, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will be joining Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the sequel. Deadline reported that Bridgerton star Simone Ashley will also be joining the ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Adrian Grenier, who played Hathaway's boyfriend in the original, will not be reprising his role.