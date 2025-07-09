VITURE unveils diverse smart glasses collection
VITURE just dropped a fresh lineup of XR glasses featuring Sony's latest micro-OLED displays—promising visuals that are 50% sharper than before.
The series includes four models: Luma ($399), Luma Pro ($499), Luma Ultra ($599), and Beast, so there's something for everyone, from everyday users to hardcore tech fans.
Different models for different needs
Luma starts you off with 1200p resolution, a 50° field of view, and up to 1000 nits brightness (plus myopia correction).
Step up to the Luma Pro for dynamic RGB lighting and an RGB camera.
The Ultra is aimed at enterprise users with even brighter displays (1250 nits) and advanced tracking features like six degrees of freedom.
Affordable way to get into XR
With prices starting at $399, VITURE's new XR glasses pack in sharp visuals and cool features without breaking the bank.
If you want extra perks or need pro-level specs, the pricier models have your back—making this lineup pretty appealing if you're looking to dive into XR without going all-in on cost.