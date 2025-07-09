Amazon Prime Day 2025: Major discounts on Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV in India

Amazon India's Prime Day Sale is live from July 12-14, 2025, offering some of the steepest discounts of the year—up to 58% off—on Echo speakers, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV devices, and select smart TVs. The catch? These deals are just for Prime members.

Kindle, Echo speakers, and Fire TV devices The newest Kindle Paperwhite drops to ₹13,999 (₹3,000 off), featuring a glare-free screen and long battery life—perfect for binge reading.

Echo Pop Combo for Kids is down to ₹3,499 (56% off), and the Echo (4th Gen) sits at ₹5,000 (50% off), making it a good time to upgrade your smart speaker setup.

Smart TVs and Fire TV Stick Grab the Fire TV Stick HD for ₹2,499 (55% off) or the Lite version at ₹1,999 (50% off).

Plus, select Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs with built-in Fire TV OS are up to 58% cheaper now—with some models under ₹11,000.