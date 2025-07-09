Italian astronomers unearth distant 'Fossil galaxy'

Study of fossil galaxies helps understand early universe's conditions

KiDS J0842+0059 is special because it formed most of its mass early on and hasn't mixed with other galaxies since, keeping its structure dense and compact.

Researcher Crescenzo Tortora calls these galaxies "really rare," while Chiara Spiniello explains their lonely evolution makes them perfect for studying what the universe was like billions of years ago.

This find could help scientists piece together how galaxies formed and changed in the early days of the cosmos.