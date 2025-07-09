Enabot EBO Air 2: The adorable pet companion robot on Prime Day sale Technology Jul 09, 2025

Looking for a fun way to check in on your pets while you're out?

The Enabot EBO Air 2, a cute little robot buddy for your furry friends, is now just $175.99 during Amazon Prime Day (down from $219.99).

With its 2K camera and night vision, you can watch and chat with your pets anytime—even in the dark.

Plus, its emoji-style screen lets it "express" itself in playful ways.