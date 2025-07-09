Next Article
Enabot EBO Air 2: The adorable pet companion robot on Prime Day sale
Looking for a fun way to check in on your pets while you're out?
The Enabot EBO Air 2, a cute little robot buddy for your furry friends, is now just $175.99 during Amazon Prime Day (down from $219.99).
With its 2K camera and night vision, you can watch and chat with your pets anytime—even in the dark.
Plus, its emoji-style screen lets it "express" itself in playful ways.
More than just a camera
The EBO Air 2 isn't just about pet surveillance—it automatically returns to its dock when it needs a recharge and can recognize both pets and people as it rolls around your home.
For privacy, all photos and videos are saved locally on a 32GB memory card (nothing gets uploaded online).
You can pick one up in white, blue, or pink to match your vibe.