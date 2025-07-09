Roads blocked, trains halted: Opposition protests Bihar voter roll revision 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Mahagathbandhan allies have launched statewide protests in Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protests are being led by local leaders who have blocked roads in Sonpur and Hajipur using burning tires. In Jehanabad, RJD's student wing has also blocked train tracks. The "chakka jam" protest coincides with a Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions demanding minimum wage and a new labor code.

Protest leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav to lead protest in Patna Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead a statewide protest against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to revise electoral rolls. The protest march will start at 10:00am from the Income Tax office at Golambar to the ECI office in Patna. The Mahagathbandhan parties organizing and supporting this protest include RJD, Congress, Left parties, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and independent leader Pappu Yadav.

ECI criticism 'Confusion.'.. Tejashwi Yadav slams ECI Yadav has slammed the ECI for its handling of the electoral roll revision. He alleged that the SIR process has created "confusion" and is being conducted in a short timeframe. He also alleged that this revision was aimed at benefitting the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The protest was announced during a press conference on Monday attended by several leaders including Yadav, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, and Left party leaders.

Twitter Post Congress workers block railway track at Sachiwalay Halt station #WATCH | Patna | Congress workers block the railway track at Sachiwalay Halt railway station in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar before the state Assembly Elections 2025 pic.twitter.com/QcgXiOPJjQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Transparency concerns It seems like voter names will be deleted... Yadav also questioned the ECI's transparency in selecting volunteers for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He demanded clarification on how these volunteers were chosen and whether they were government or non-government personnel. The RJD leader alleged that the way the ECI was functioning, it seemed like voter names would be deleted forcefully at the last moment.