India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off its first-ever adventure scooter, the Xoom 160 Adventure, at the 2023 EICMA show in Italy. Powered by an all-new 156cc single-cylinder engine, the offroad-biased offering rivals the Aerox 155 from Yamaha in the maxi-scooter segment on our shores. Between these two, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Although a niche category, the maxi-scooters have started to become popular in India in recent years. This rise in demand can be credited to Yamaha's Aerox, which combines practicality and performance in a modern avatar. While it enjoyed a competition-free run since its arrival in 2021, it now has a new challenger in the form of the all-new Hero Xoom 160 Adventure.

Hero Xoom 160 Adventure looks more appealing of the two

Hero Xoom 160 Adventure features a dual LED headlamp setup, an adjustable upright windscreen, a beak-like front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, and split-type LED taillamps. Yamaha Aerox 155 flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. Both scooters ride on 14-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The Xoom 160 gets a smart key with remote ignition

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hero Xoom 160 Adventure and Yamaha Aerox come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The former also gets a smart key with a remote ignition function. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Yamaha Aerox 155 packs a 155cc engine

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is backed by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine from the iconic R15M. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.79hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The Hero Xoom 160 Adventure is powered by a 156cc, single-cylinder engine with the brand's i3s start/stop technology for better efficiency. The brand is yet to reveal the power figures of the scooter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Yamaha Aerox 155 can be yours between Rs. 1.47 lakh and Rs. 1.48 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Hero Xoom 160 Adventure to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Xoom 160 Adventure makes more sense, with its aggressive ADV design and better safety features.