Porsche just gave the 911 Carrera 4S a sporty upgrade
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled an upgraded version of its iconic 911 Carrera 4S. The new model comes with a significant power boost of 30hp, taking the total output to an impressive 473hp. This increase is mainly due to the addition of intercoolers from the more powerful Porsche 911 Turbo. The enhanced performance allows the updated model to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 307km/h.
Upgrades
New features and body styles
Along with the power boost, the new 911 Carrera 4S also gets a host of new features. These include a sports exhaust system for an enhanced engine note and brakes from the more performance-oriented GTS model. The car will be available in three body styles: coupe, cabriolet, and Targa. The coupe comes as a standard two-seater with an optional back row while the cabriolet and Targa are offered as 2+2s.
Tech specs
Coupe version's price starts at £127,000
The new 911 Carrera 4S comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) gearbox, adaptive dampers, a rear limited-slip differential, and large 20/21-inch wheels. Optional features include sport suspension, rear-wheel steering, the Sport Chrono package, and carbon-ceramic brakes. The coupe version starts at £127,000 (approximately ₹1.5 crore), while the cabriolet is priced at £137,000 (around ₹1.6 crore) and Targa costs £137,600 (roughly ₹1.6 crore).