It can hit a top speed of 307km/h

Porsche just gave the 911 Carrera 4S a sporty upgrade

By Mudit Dube 09:36 am Jul 03, 202509:36 am

What's the story

Porsche has unveiled an upgraded version of its iconic 911 Carrera 4S. The new model comes with a significant power boost of 30hp, taking the total output to an impressive 473hp. This increase is mainly due to the addition of intercoolers from the more powerful Porsche 911 Turbo. The enhanced performance allows the updated model to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 307km/h.