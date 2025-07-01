This Toyota SUV outsold every other car worldwide in 2024

The Toyota RAV4 has officially become the world's best-selling vehicle in 2024, beating Tesla 's Model Y. The data, compiled by Felipe Munoz of JATO Dynamics, shows a close race between the two models with just over 2,000 units separating them. The RAV4 sold 1.187 million units globally last year, an impressive 11% increase from 2023.

Market performance Tesla sold 1.185 million units of the Model Y The Tesla Model Y, which was the world's best-selling vehicle in 2023, sold 1.185 million units in 2024. This represents a 3% year-on-year decline. The drop in demand for Teslas last year has clearly impacted its numbers, while the rising popularity of Toyota has worked in RAV4's favor.

Sales supremacy Other best-selling vehicles in 2024 Along with the RAV4, other Toyota models also made it to the list of global bestsellers. The Corolla Cross (Frontlander), Corolla Sedan (Levin Sedan), Hilux midsize truck, and Camry midsize sedan were all on the list. Other non-Toyota models to make it to this elite list included the Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, and BYD Qin. Tesla's Model 3 ranked ninth with 560,000 units delivered in 2024.