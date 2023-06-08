World

What makes Ukraine dam breach so catastrophic

The landmines dislodged due to the flooding triggered by the Kakhovka dam breach near Ukraine's Kherson are posing a serious threat as residents are fleeing the area

The landmines dislodged due to the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach near Ukraine's Kherson are posing a serious threat, the Red Cross said. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the region as the flooding from the Dnipro River reportedly reached its peak on Wednesday. Three flood-related deaths were recorded in Oleshky, which is controlled by Russia.

Why does this story matter?

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of destroying the dam as both countries have been warring for over a year over territorial disputes.

While Russia seized control of the Kherson region early in the war, Ukraine has recently launched a counteroffensive.

The Nova Kakhovka dam was one of Ukraine's largest, and its breach has resulted in flooding downstream, prompting thousands to flee.

Landmines have floated downstream: Red Cross official

The Red Cross's weapon contamination unit head, Erik Tollefsen, said that floodwaters had dislodged landmines, which now pose a risk not just to residents fleeing the area but also to those who are assisting the relief and rescue operations. The location of the landmines was known earlier, but after the flooding, he said, "All we know is that they are somewhere downstream."

2,000 homes flooded in Kherson city

Ukrainian military spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk said the mines have been dislodged and turned into "floating mines," which are likely to explode on collision with debris. Officials said that floodwaters have inundated 30 towns and villages, apart from 2,000 homes in the city of Kherson. Of these 30 towns and villages, 20 are controlled by Ukraine, the country's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko claimed.

Zelesnkyy urged global aid as electricity, drinking water supply disrupted

Officials said that more than 40,000 people, including 17,000 in the west of the Dnipro River, which is controlled by Ukraine, and 25,000 on the east side under Russia's control, must leave for safer places. Electricity supply has also been snapped, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought global assistance for the victims, saying that hundreds and thousands are without drinking water.