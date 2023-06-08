World

Afghanistan: Bomb explosion during Taliban governor's memorial kills another official

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 08, 2023

The governor was killed in another blast on Tuesday

A bomb explosion killed a former Taliban police official, Safiullah Samim, in Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan province on Thursday, reported Associated Press. The explosion occurred during a memorial ceremony for Mawlavi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, Taliban's acting deputy governor of Badakhshan, who was killed in a car bomb blast two days ago. Local sources told the AP that Thursday's blast killed 13 people, including Samim.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for previous bombing

Moazuddin Ahmadi, the Taliban's provincial director of information and culture, was unable to provide the exact number of casualties. According to reports, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, which also killed Ahmadi's driver. Ten people were also injured in the car blast. In December, a similar car bombing killed Badakhshan's provincial police chief while he was on his way to work.