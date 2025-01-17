Video: Husband hangs on bonnet after catching wife with lover
In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a man was arrested after he drove his car with his girlfriend's husband clinging to the bonnet for five kilometers on the Moradabad-Agra highway.
The accused, identified as Mahir, was driving with Gulbano—his girlfriend and the wife of the victim—when they were spotted by her husband, Sameer.
Husband confronts wife, ends up on car bonnet
On seeing his wife with Mahir, Sameer tried to confront them by standing in front of their car.
In a shocking turn of events, he found himself on the car's bonnet as Mahir sped off with Sameer still hanging on.
Despite efforts by passersby to stop the car, Mahir kept driving until a traffic jam brought him to a halt.
Husband clings to the bonnet of wife's lover car with the wife inside.— Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) January 17, 2025
Police arrest only the lover and not the wife.
Why the discrimination @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/p71CrpYrFo
Video of incident goes viral, police arrest driver
Once the car stopped, onlookers helped Sameer get off the bonnet.
A video of the entire incident was filmed and later posted on social media, where it went viral in no time.
After the incident, Sameer lodged a complaint with the police, who quickly arrested Mahir and seized his vehicle.
Initial investigations found that Sameer and Gulbano had been living separately due to frequent disputes since marriage.