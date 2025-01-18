Mysterious disease kills 16 in J&K's Badhal village
What's the story
A mysterious illness has killed 16 people in Badhal village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, since December 2024.
The disease has affected over 30 people till now, mostly from three closely-knit families.
Health officials are racing against time to identify the mysterious disease, which causes rapid deterioration of health leading to hospitalization, coma, and even death.
Expert involvement
Medical experts join investigation of unidentified disease
Medical experts from PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been roped in to investigate this baffling health crisis.
A woman from Badhal village was recently admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) with symptoms of this illness.
The Rajouri district administration is coordinating efforts with health departments and police to manage the situation.
Disease impact
Disease progression and response measures
The disease isn't believed to be infectious as it has mostly affected certain families.
From a pediatric perspective, children's conditions worsen within 2-3 days resulting in coma and death despite ventilation.
The recent victims include a six-year-old girl named Safina Kousar and her 62-year-old relative.
"Reports of illnesses and deaths due to a mysterious disease will be available within 8-10 days," an official stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Reinforcements
Additional expert teams and resources deployed
Two more expert teams from the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, and the Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai will visit Badhal for further investigation.
A dedicated health department team led by Dr. Rakesh Mangotra is stationed at Kotranka to oversee operations.
A mobile medical unit and ambulance are on standby for emergencies as authorities intensify their efforts to uncover the mystery behind this deadly illness.