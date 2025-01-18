AIIMS director reacts after Rahul Gandhi claims 'hell outside hospital'
What's the story
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has responded to a video shared by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, bringing to light the plight of patients and their families outside the hospital.
In his video, titled "Hell outside AIIMS," Gandhi alleged that poor patients and their families are forced to sleep in cold, unsanitary conditions without basic amenities like food, shelter, and toilets.
Policy clarification
AIIMS Delhi clarifies patient care policies and facilities
AIIMS Delhi's spokesperson Dr. Rima Dada has now responded to Gandhi's claims, saying the video doesn't establish if all the people seen are AIIMS Delhi patients.
She stressed that AIIMS offers high-quality treatment to 35,000-40,000 visitors daily at affordable prices and is India's largest tertiary research and referral hospital.
Dr. Dada also noted AIIMS' efforts to enhance patient care and reduce waiting times by expanding facilities and operations.
Patient accommodation
AIIMS Delhi's initiatives for patient care and accommodation
She further said that AIIMS has introduced policies to accommodate patient attendants in Vishram Sadans, which currently have 1,500 beds in four facilities.
The institution has also set up a temporary shelter called "Aashrey" for patients awaiting registration, offering food, bedding, and separate toilet facilities for men and women.
Moreover, patients discovered outside the institution at night are taken to Aashrey voluntarily and given priority registration in the morning as a humanitarian gesture started in December 2024.
Rahul video
This is completely ridiculous: Gandhi
In the video shared on X, Gandhi can be heard voicing his anger with the government's indifference to the patients, many of whom come from regions such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
"This is completely ridiculous that people are here. They are suffering, they are dying, and they are being thrown out of where they are staying and they don't have any place to stay," Gandhi can be heard as saying.
Twitter Post
Watch his AIIMS video here
AIIMS के बाहर नरक!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2025
देशभर से आए ग़रीब मरीज और उनके परिवार AIIMS के बाहर ठंड, गंदगी और भूख के बीच सोने को मजबूर हैं।
उनके पास न छत है, न खाना, न शौचालय और न पीने का पानी।
बड़े-बड़े दावे करने वाली केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार ने इस मानवीय संकट पर आंखें क्यों मूंद ली हैं? pic.twitter.com/wwnm8Fc3i8