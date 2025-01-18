Farooq Abdullah's convoy hits cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
What's the story
A vehicle in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa in Rajasthan.
The incident took place on Friday when a cow suddenly appeared on the road and collided with a Delhi Police vehicle escorting Abdullah.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma confirmed the crash was caused by the cow's sudden appearance.
Aftermath
Police personnel injured, Abdullah's journey continues
The accident caused extensive damage to the front portion of the police vehicle.
Two police personnel, including Head Constable Pappu Lal, suffered minor injuries in the accident.
They were immediately rushed to Dausa district hospital for treatment and discharged after receiving first aid, while Abdullah continued his journey to Ajmer after a Dausa police team provided replacement escort vehicles for his convoy.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
STORY | Farooq Abdullah's convoy car crashes into cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025
READ: https://t.co/x9SuAeKFB4
VIDEO:
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BjygshqgdS