What's the story

A vehicle in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa in Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Friday when a cow suddenly appeared on the road and collided with a Delhi Police vehicle escorting Abdullah.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma confirmed the crash was caused by the cow's sudden appearance.