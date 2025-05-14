BSF jawan in Pakistani custody since April 23 returns
What's the story
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had been in Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23 was handed over to India.
Purnam Kumar Shaw, of the 24th Battalion deployed in the Ferozepur sector, was taken into custody after he accidentally crossed the international border.
He was part of a 'kisan guard' team assigned to protect farmers near the border fence.
He was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory.
Attari post
Shaw was handed through Joint Check Post
According to the BSF, Shaw was handed over at approximately 10.30 a.m. through the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar.
He was nabbed a day after the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.
In days that followed, the chances of his release had looked thin after India and Pakistan's relationship only got worse, with New Delhi killing over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor.'
Wife
Shaw hails from Hooghly district
In a phone call with the Hindustan Times on Sunday, his wife Rajani voiced cautious optimism for her husband's homecoming.
"Today, chief minister Mamata Banerjee called me and said that the issue of my husband's release will be part of the agenda in discussions between India and Pakistan on Monday. I have high hopes that he will return soon in exchange for the Pakistani Ranger....in BSF custody in Rajasthan," she said.
Shaw comes from Rishra, in West Bengal's Hooghly district.
Ceasefire
Both sides agreed not to fire or initiate aggressive action
After four days of fighting, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire, which was violated by the latter within hours.
On Monday, at a DGMO-level meeting, issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed, India's Eastern Command said.
"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas."