What's the story

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had been in Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23 was handed over to India.

Purnam Kumar Shaw, of the 24th Battalion deployed in the Ferozepur sector, was taken into custody after he accidentally crossed the international border.

He was part of a 'kisan guard' team assigned to protect farmers near the border fence.

He was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory.