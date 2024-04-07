Next Article

Arsenal blanked the Seagulls 3-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal's Premier League title hunt in shape with Brighton scalp

By Rajdeep Saha 12:52 am Apr 07, 202412:52 am

What's the story Arsenal displayed a superb brand of brilliant football against Brighton as they got back to the top of the Premier League 2023-24 standings. Arsenal blanked the Seagulls 3-0 to display another all-round show across the pitch and are ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester City at the moment. Liverpool could get back atop if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Numbers

Arsenal race to 71 points

Arsenal picked up their 22nd win of the season (D5 L4), having played 31 matches. They have 71 points, scoring 75 goals (highest) and conceding only 24 (lowest). Their goal difference of +51 is the highest as well. Liverpool have 70 points from 30 matches. Man City also have 70 points (31 matches) after beating Crystal Palace 4-2.

Saka

Saka shines for the Gunners

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka hammered a 33rd-minute penalty to hand his side the lead. He has scored 14 goals in 29 Premier League outings this season. As per Opta, Saka has equalled his most in a single campaign in the competition in nine fewer appearances (14 in 38 games in 2022-23). In 165 Premier League games, Saka owns 45 goals (A34).

Duo

Key numbers for Havertz and Trossard

Kai Havertz scored his side's second goal in the 62nd minute and then assisted Leandro Trossard. The former Chelsea man clocked his 12th Premier League assist. He also owns 28 goals. Havertz, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023, owns nine goals and five assists for the Gunners. Making his 163rd Premier League appearance, Trossard scored his 34th goal, including 8 this season.

Opta stats

Arsenal bring back memories of the past

Arsenal's +51 goal difference is their highest in the competition since the final day of the 2004-05 season (also +51). Arsenal haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their 11 Premier League games in 2024. This is their longest run of games without falling behind in the competition since a run of 12 between February-May 2005.

Arsenal

More records for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed a double over Brighton in the Premier League for the second time (also 2020-21). The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in five successive away league games. They did so earlier back in 1997. Arsenal have also kept three successive clean sheets in the league (0-0 vs Man City, 2-0 vs Luton Town).

BHA vs ARS

How did the match pan out?

Saka kept his composure in a first-half penalty awarded for Tariq Lamptey's foul on Gabriel Jesus. David Raya did well to keep out Julio Enciso's spectacular long-range effort after 43 minutes. An in-form Havertz then slotted in from Jorginho's cut-back to settle the nerves. He assisted Trossard next as the latter lifted the ball over the Seagulls goalkeeper.

Information

Match stats

Arsenal made 20 attempts compared to Brighton's 10. Mikel Arteta's men managed seven shots on target for their opponent's two. Arsenal had 45% ball possession and an 82% pass accuracy.

2024

Arsenal are flying high in 2024

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League since the start of 2024. The Gunners are on an 11-game unbeaten run. Arsenal have claimed 10 wins and one draw. Notably, they have smashed 38 goals in addition to conceding just four. Arsenal recorded their seventh clean sheet during this run.