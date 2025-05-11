Record-breaking Ollie Watkins helps Aston Villa's push for Champions League
What's the story
Ollie Watkins has created history by becoming Aston Villa's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.
His record-breaking goal came in a crucial matchday 36 clash against Bournemouth, where he handed his side a 1-0 victory.
This win is important as it improves Unai Emery's team's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
Villa, who were reduced to 10 men late on, sealed three crucial points.
New milestone
Watkins surpasses Agbonlahor's record
Watkins reached this milestone with his 75th league goal for Villa, breaking Gabby Agbonlahor's previous record of 74.
Making his 182nd Premier League appearance, he has 75 goals in addition to 33 assists. In the ongoing season, Watkins has raced to 16 Premier League goals (A7).
The England striker netted in the final minute of first-half stoppage time, deftly steering Morgan Rogers's low cross into the bottom corner.
Match summary
Villa's defense holds strong despite late-game challenges
Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute after Ramsey was shown a second yellow for tripping David Brooks on the halfway line, Aston Villa stood their ground.
Ramsey had already been cautioned in the first half after confronting Adam Smith after an aggressive tackle from Bournemouth's captain.
Despite a flurry of late chances from Bournemouth, Villa's defense stood firm, preserving their position and keeping pressure on teams above them.
Numbers
A look at the Champions League race as Villa win
After 36 matches, Villa own 63 points, posting their 18th win of the season (W19 L9). Villa have moved to 6th spot.
Notably, Newcastle United and Chelsea are placed above Villa with a superior goal difference. Both sides have 63 points each.
Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City dropped two valuable points in their 0-0 draw versus Southampton.
City are 3rd in the standings with 65 points. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest can topple Villa and move up when they play Leicester City on Sunday. Forest have 61 points.
UCL
Top five teams will qualify for UCL from Premier League
Earlier, the Premier League and La Liga were rewarded with an extra place in next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) based on performance in Europe this season.
So 5 teams will qualify from these leagues. Notably, the Premier League is set to have six teams in 2025/26 UCL after Manchester United and Spurs reached the Europa League final.
Information
Bournemouth's bid for Europe takes a hit
Bournemouth's bid for an European berth took a hit. Bournemouth, who are placed 10th, own 53 points. A win could have seen them leapfrog both Brentford and Brighton, who won their matches earlier on Saturday.