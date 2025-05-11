May 11, 202512:42 am

What's the story

Ollie Watkins has created history by becoming Aston Villa's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

His record-breaking goal came in a crucial matchday 36 clash against Bournemouth, where he handed his side a 1-0 victory.

This win is important as it improves Unai Emery's team's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Villa, who were reduced to 10 men late on, sealed three crucial points.