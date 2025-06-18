What's the story

Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of signing Spanish club Celta Vigo's young talent, Fer Lopez.

The 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical examination at Molineux on Wednesdat, ahead of a £19 million transfer, as per BBC.

Lopez is on the verge of becoming manager Vitor Pereira's first summer signing for the club.

The report added that Wolves were in the market for an attacking midfielder who can fill a variety of roles across the front three and in the No 10 slot.

Here we present further details.