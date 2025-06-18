Wolves set to sign Celta Vigo's Fer Lopez for £19m
What's the story
Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of signing Spanish club Celta Vigo's young talent, Fer Lopez.
The 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical examination at Molineux on Wednesdat, ahead of a £19 million transfer, as per BBC.
Lopez is on the verge of becoming manager Vitor Pereira's first summer signing for the club.
The report added that Wolves were in the market for an attacking midfielder who can fill a variety of roles across the front three and in the No 10 slot.
Here we present further details.
Career progression
A look at Lopez's career
Lopez joined Celta's academy at the age of 10 and made his senior debut for the club in October 2024.
He has since made 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals.
His impressive performance in just his second game, where he scored twice against Salamanca in Copa Del Rey, showcased his potential.
Lopez will aim to make an impact and grow as time progresses with valuable game time.
Transfer strategy
Wolves's summer transfer window so far
This summer, Wolves have already sold forward Matheus Cunha to Manchester United for £62.5m and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City for £31m. The sales have brought in nearly £100 million for the club.
After getting a versatile player in Lopez to fill in for Cunha, Wolves are still looking for a replacement for Ait-Nouri.
They are also waiting on captain Nelson Semedo's decision about his future with the club amid interest from Galatasaray.
Information
Wolves to open Premier League season against Man City
The Premier League fixture list is out for the 2025/26 season and Wolves are set to open their campaign against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Molineux on August 16. Thereafter, Wolves face Bournemouth and Everton in the same month.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Our 2025/26 fixtures are out! 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/p3vmbhDqwu— Wolves (@Wolves) June 18, 2025