This ultra-secure communication network will not need encryption keys
What's the story
China has successfully tested the core components of a quantum-based network during a short vertical flight, marking a major milestone in its quest to build an ultra-secure communication system.
The test was conducted on a Yuanxingzhe-1 rocket that flew to an altitude of 2.5km during a two-minute vertical flight.
The mission carried a laser module and phase encoding device developed by the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS).
Mission objectives
Testing environmental stress tolerance
The primary goal of the launch was to test how well the modules could withstand different environmental stresses during rocket ascent, including vibration and radiation.
This test is a major step in China's shift from experimental validation to making an integrated space-air-ground quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) network.
Tech evolution
'Ultimate form' of secure communication
QSDC, first proposed by Chinese physicists in 2002, is a major advancement over quantum key distribution (QKD).
While QKD involves generating encryption keys for conventional communication channels, QSDC directly sends the actual message through a quantum channel.
This makes the system more efficient and potentially more secure. Some experts even call QSDC the "ultimate form" of secure communication.
Information
Where will it be used?
In its statement, BAQIS said that as the technology improves, quantum direct communication is tipped to play an important role in building ultra-secure communication infrastructure for different sectors. They include the government, telecoms, finance, and energy sectors.