What's the story

China has successfully tested the core components of a quantum-based network during a short vertical flight, marking a major milestone in its quest to build an ultra-secure communication system.

The test was conducted on a Yuanxingzhe-1 rocket that flew to an altitude of 2.5km during a two-minute vertical flight.

The mission carried a laser module and phase encoding device developed by the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS).