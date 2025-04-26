Self-closing zipper is here, but not for your clothes yet
What's the story
Japan's YKK, the world's top zipper manufacturer, has just showcased a prototype of an interesting self-propelled zipper.
The unusual design comes with a built-in motor and gear mechanism that enables it to zip itself up at the push of a button on a wired remote.
The company imagines this tech being used primarily in industrial applications.
Practical use
Self-propelled zipper demonstrated in industrial applications
YKK has shown the capabilities of its self-propelled zipper in a number of industrial applications.
In one case, the prototype was employed to join two 16-foot-high membranes in about 40 seconds, a job that would otherwise require a ladder or some other machinery.
Another demonstration highlighted its capability to quickly join two temporary shelters 13 feet wide and over eight feet tall, finishing the job in about 50 seconds.
Mechanism
How does YKK's self-propelled zipper work?
The self-propelled zipper works on a spinning worm gear that winds through the teeth on either side, pulling the zipper with it.
The prototype needs a power cable to work. But, for commercial use in consumers' clothing, YKK plans to miniaturize this tech and add a battery.
Also, safety mechanisms will be developed to avoid any potential hazards like entrapment.